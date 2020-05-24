COVID-19: Sokoto govt discharges 90 patients after testing negative

The Sokoto State government led by Governor Aminu Tambuwal has informed that no fewer than 90 COVID-19 patients who tested negative have been discharged after recovering from the virus.

This was revealed on Saturday by Chairman State Taskforce Committee on COVID-19 Dr Ali Inname, who also informed that as at Friday the active cases of the disease in the state stood at 13.

He further informed that a total of 617 tests had been conducted in Sokoto out of which 116 patients tested positive for the COVID-19 virus and that 13 deaths have also been recorded in Sokoto.

“Our innovative approach of the 3Ts (Trace, Test and Treat) has been proactive and effective in aligning the various stages of identification, testing and treatment of suspected and confirmed cases in the State,” he asserted.

READ ALSO: Jigawa discharges 30 COVID-19 patients, confirms another 7 Almajiris with virus

Inname also pointed out: “This is not the best time to embark on festive visitation; rather, we encourage you to make use of social media or any other means of communication to extend best wishes to fellow Muslim Ummah and loved ones.”

“But where the visitation became necessary social distancing, use of face mask and constant use of sanitizers at interval should be applicable,” he added.

This came a week after Governor Tambuwal pledged to continue working with the Federal Government to check the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

The governor, who disclosed this at a meeting with the Ministerial Task Force (MTF) on the COVID-19 pandemic, said the state government had adopted all the strategic plans recommended by the MTF.

He assured that the government would continue to partner with relevant stakeholders in containing the virus.

Join the conversation

Opinions