COVID-19: Sokoto govt pardons, frees 17 inmates

The governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, in efforts to decongest the state prison and protect the inmates from contracting COVID 19 pandemic, has pardoned and set 17 inmates free.

A statement by the special adviser to Governor Tambuwal on media and publicity, Muhammad Bello, on Tuesday said the development was announced by the state Commissioner for Justice and Attorney-General, Suleiman Usman (SAN) on behalf of the governor.

He said three inmates out of the 17 were serving terms for federal offences while the remaining were held for state offences.

Usman, according to the statement said “The pardon takes cognisance of the executive powers vested on the governor to offer mercy to inmates by the 1999 Constitution as amended.”

Aside that the inmates were set free to decongest the prison, Usman said that the gesture was also aimed at enabling the ex-prisoners to reunite with their family members and become decent citizens.

He, therefore, urges the pardoned inmates to shun vices and make sure they do something better with their lives.

“This exercise is carried out on a routine basis to deserving inmates in order to offer mercy to them,” he added.

Each pardoned inmate, Usman said, was handed N50,000 cash each by the state government to enable them set up useful ventures as they start a new life out of prison.

