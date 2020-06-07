COVID-19: Sokoto govt says state has discharged 101 patients, records 14 deaths so far

The government of Sokoto has said that the state had discharged a total of 101 COVID-19 patients and recorded 14 deaths.
The state Commissioner for Health, Dr Muhammed Ali Inname made this known in a statement on Saturday.
He said from April 19, when the state recorded its index case of the virus till date, that a total of 731 samples had been collected for tests so far.
He maintained that Sokoto has remained COVID-19 free since it discharged the last batch of five remaining COVID-19 patients from the state isolation centres on June 5.
He said notwithstanding the state’s current coronavirus status, that its COVID-19 Taskforce Committee remained prepared for any eventuality.
He further said that the state government was always prepared partner with relevant bodies and organisations interested in the healthcare system.
