COVID-19: Sokoto govt says state has discharged 101 patients, records 14 deaths so far

The government of Sokoto has said that the state had discharged a total of 101 COVID-19 patients and recorded 14 deaths.

The state Commissioner for Health, Dr Muhammed Ali Inname made this known in a statement on Saturday.

He said from April 19, when the state recorded its index case of the virus till date, that a total of 731 samples had been collected for tests so far.

Read also: Sokoto discharges last five COVID-19 patients

He maintained that Sokoto has remained COVID-19 free since it discharged the last batch of five remaining COVID-19 patients from the state isolation centres on June 5.

He said notwithstanding the state’s current coronavirus status, that its COVID-19 Taskforce Committee remained prepared for any eventuality.

He further said that the state government was always prepared partner with relevant bodies and organisations interested in the healthcare system.

Join the conversation

Opinions