COVID-19: Sokoto, Kebbi, Kogi record zero patients on admission

The latest update provided by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has revealed that as of Friday, August 14, three states namely; Sokoto, Kebbi and Kogi have no COVID-19 patient on admission.

The update on the NCDC website revealed that Sokoto has had 154 confirmed cases out of which 138 patients have been discharged, while 16 have died after contracting the deadly virus.

It also informed that five cases have been confirmed in Kogi with three testing negative and later discharged, while two casualties have been recorded since the outbreak of the pandemic.

In Kebbi, 90 cases were recorded with 82 patients later discharged and eight other patients lost to the deadly virus.

Meanwhile, the NCDC confirmed 373 fresh COVID-19 cases recorded in 19 states of the federation and Abuja.

It added that 10 people died from complications resulting from the virus on Thursday.

Consequently, the number of COVID-19 fatalities increased from 956 to 966.

Also, the total number of confirmed cases increased to 48,116.

