COVID-19: South Africa reports new high in deaths, as 15m people test positive for virus globally

Health authorities in South Africa have reported a new daily high of 572 COVID-19 virus deaths on Wednesday, with records of the virus nearly reaching 400,000 across the country.

South Africa is now one of the world’s top five countries in terms of reported virus cases, and it makes up more than half of the cases on the African continent with 394,948. Deaths are at 5,940.

According to reports, almost half the country’s total number of deaths have been reported in the Western Cape Province.

The majority of confirmed COVID-19 cases are however in Gauteng province, the country’s financial hub and epicentre of the pandemic.

Public hospitals in South Africa are struggling as patient numbers climb, and more than 5,000 health workers have been infected.

Meanwhile, figures provided by the Johns Hopkins University yesterday revealed that more than 15 million people around the world have been diagnosed with the COVID-19; over 622,000 have died, while at least 8.6 million people have recovered from the virus.

