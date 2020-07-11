COVID-19: Stranded Nigerians in Malaysia, Thailand return

Nigerians who were stranded in Malaysia and Thailand due to COVID-19 pandemic are on their way back home.

A tweet by the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) on Saturday said they were being evacuated by a chartered Air Peace aircraft.

The returnees, who are the first to be evacuated from both countries are expected to depart at about 7 am local time to Abuja and Lagos.

According to the commission all the evacuees tested negative to COVID-19.

NIDCOM, however, said that they would proceed on a 14-day self-isolation upon their arrival in Nigeria as mandated by the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19.

The tweet on its Twitter handle, @nidcom_gov read:

“Chartered @airpeace flight APK-7813 conveying Stranded Nigerians from Malaysia and Thailand departing Kaula Lumpur to Abuja and Lagos today with Evacuees from Malaysia and Thailand onboard.

“This is the First Evacuation flight from both countries and is expected to depart at about 7 am local time to Abuja and Lagos and will first land at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Int’l Airport, Abuja to disembark some evacuees before proceeding to Murtala Muhammed Int’l Airport, Lagos.

“All Evacuees tested Negative to #COVID19 and will proceed on 14 days SELF-ISOLATION as mandated PTF on #COVID-19 on arrival.”

