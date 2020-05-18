Latest Politics

COVID-19: Taraba govt orders resumption of religious activities

May 18, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

The Taraba State government Monday directed the resumption of religious activities in the state.

The Deputy Governor of the state, Haruna Manu, gave the directive in a statewide broadcast in Jalingo, the state capital.

He, however, said that observance of social distancing and other safety protocols must be strictly adhered to during such activities.

He also announced a slight relaxation of movement restriction and other activities in the state.

According to him, the government has set aside Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays for such relaxation to enable the residents to carry out their activities from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

The deputy governor said the lockdown would still be observed on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, adding that violators would be sanctioned.

Manu urged religious leaders and other people of the state to comply with the rules.

