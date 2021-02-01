Covid-19 test at our public health facilities can’t be used for travel purposes –Sanwo-Olu

Covid-19 tests in public health facilities are not for travel purposes, but for people with symptoms or those who have come in close contacts with anyone with the symptoms, Lagos Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has said.

The governor said this on Sunday while giving an update on Covid-19 management in the state.

Although COVID-19 testing is free at public facilities, Mr Sanwo-Olu said it is only for those ”who have symptoms such as fever, cough, cold, inability to smell or taste, headaches or general body weakness—or those who have come into close contact with anyone with the symptoms”.

“Testing at our public health facilities cannot be used for travel purposes. Anyone wishing to test as a requirement for travel or other work-related requirements must do so at any of the 21 private laboratories accredited by Lagos State for COVID testing,” Mr Sanwo-Olu said.

The governor did not state further why results approved at public facilities cannot be used for travel purposes.

He, however said the oxygen usage by COVID-19 patients in the state is administered free of charge at public health facilities.

“The Government wishes to reiterate that oxygen is free at all Lagos State-owned COVID-19 Treatment Centres. The Lagos State Government does not charge for the use of oxygen in its centres.

“Considering that oxygen demand has spiked to between 300 and 400 cylinders per day across state-owned treatment facilities, the Government is working hard to ensure that availability and supply are very easily able to meet and even surpass this demand,” he said.

