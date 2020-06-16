COVID-19: The Oscars awards postponed

The Academy Awards, commonly called The Oscars has been postponed by two months due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

The ceremony, which was initially scheduled to hold on February 28, 2021, will now hold in April, 2021.

Meanwhile, It has not been concluded if the event will be held virtually or in-person.

“This is a much-needed boost for those films who may have been stalled in post-production,” an Academy member told reporters on Tuesday.

