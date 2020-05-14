COVID-19: The world will never be the same again even if vaccine is found —Canadian PM

As more Canadian provinces are gradually lifting restrictions and moving to restart the economy, the Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau has urged people to brace up for a modified behaviour and adjust to the ‘new normal’ even if a vaccine was found and the pandemic ended.

Reiterating WHO expert, Mike Ryan who had Wednesday stated that the pandemic, like HIV, “may never go away”, Mr Trudeau told reporters on Thursday:

“We have to recognize that things will change in this world, even after the end of this pandemic, even after a vaccine,”

“COVID-19 will be one of the things that create changes in our society. There will be adjustments.” He added

The Prime Minister further unveiled plans to financially support sectors hard hit by the pandemic and implement subsidy program to ensure more employers keep workers on their payroll.

Meanwhile, Covid-19 cases in Canada has surpassed 73,000 including 5,434 deaths so far, Johns Hopkins University reports

