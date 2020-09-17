International Latest

COVID-19: Trump disagrees with CDC chief over readiness of virus vaccine

September 17, 2020
Trump suggests injecting disinfectant to fight covid-19, as country’s death toll tops 50,000
By Ripples Nigeria

The President of the United States of America, Donald Trump has contradicted Robert Redfield, the director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) over the timing of any Covid-19 vaccine.

While Redfield told a US Senate committee a vaccine was unlikely to be ready until mid to late 2021, Trump said it would be much sooner and accused the CDC chief of making a “mistake” and being “confused”.

He told the news conference a vaccine could be announced as soon as October.

According to reports, Trump has been pushing for a vaccine ahead of the November election, raising concerns about safety. Vaccine development usually takes years, and there is no guarantee of success.

READ ALSO: Lebanese Foreign Minister contracts Covid-19

Meanwhile, AstraZeneca, one of the most advanced vaccines in development has resumed British clinical trials of its COVID-19 drug.

This came after getting the green light from concerned safety watchdogs, the company said.

In a related development, the UN is warning coronavirus could be more widespread in Syria than official data suggests with nearly 90 percent of cases unable to be traced to a known source.

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!
/* ]]> */