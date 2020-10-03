COVID-19: Trump moved to another hospital, as campaign chief tests positive for deadly virus | Ripples Nigeria

The President of the United States of America, Donald Trump has moved to the Walter Reed Medical Center, a military hospital in Bethesda, Maryland, for treatment after testing positive for COVID-19.

This was revealed on Friday by White House doctor, Sean P. Conley, who said the president was “fatigued, but in good spirits”.

“He is being treated with Remdesevir as well as the experimental drug cocktail, Regeneron’s REGN-COV2,” Conley added.

According to him, Trump was doing very well, did not need supplemental oxygen, and had received a first dose of Remdesivir, an intravenous antiviral drug that has been shown to shorten hospital stays.

Meanwhile, Campaign spokesman Tim Murtaugh has confirmed the news, which was first reported by Politico magazine that Trump’s campaign manager, Bill Stepien, has tested positive for the Covid-19.

Politico said Stepien received his diagnosis on Friday and is experiencing “mild flu-like symptoms”.

Stepien, who joined Trump at Tuesday’s first presidential debate, plans to quarantine until he recovers, the report added.

