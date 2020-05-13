COVID-19: Twitter says staff can work from home ‘forever’ if they want

Social media giants, Twitter says that its staff can work from home “forever” if they are in a role and situation that allows them to do so, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The announcement was made on Tuesday by Jennifer Christie, the company’s vice president, who also said that Twitter did not expect to be one of the first companies to return to its offices.

READ ALSO: Putin’s top aide hospitalized for coronavirus

According to Christie, there would be no business travel before September and no in-person company events for the remainder of 2020 while the COVID-19 pandemic persists.

Join the conversation

Opinions