COVID-19: UAE donates 7.5 tonnes of medical supplies to Nigerian govt

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Saturday donated 7.5 tonnes of medical supplies to the Nigerian government to support it in its response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The consignment, which arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, on Saturday, comprised of thousands of Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs).

The UAE Ambassador to Nigeria, Dr. Fahad Al-Taffaq, who handed over the items to the Federal Government, said the Middle East nation was committed to supporting Nigeria in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Al-Taffaq, who was represented at the forum by his deputy, Mr. Khalifa Al Mehrizi, said the donation was an initiative of the Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Al-Maktoum.

He said: “The UAE believes that concerted efforts across board are important to effectively mitigating the socio-economic effect of the pandemic, hence the donation of these items.”

The envoy said the supplies were meant to boost the provision of adequate healthcare response in the management of the pandemic.

“I express my profound gratitude to the Vice President Al Maktoum for the donation of these supplies which is part of a series of humanitarian response operations by the UAE to support friendly countries in the fight against COVID-19.

“The embassy has executed several humanitarian projects during this health crisis and we will continue to collaborate with Nigeria to effectively fight the spread of COVID-19.

“The UAE strongly commends the unrelenting efforts and excellent work of the Nigerian government in the management of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We also salute all Nigerian frontline workers, doctors, nurses, educators, and the media who are working tirelessly to overcome this pandemic,” Al-Taffaq added.

Receiving the items on behalf of the federal government, the Director of Drugs and Vaccine Development, Federal Ministry of Health, Mrs. Olubukola Ajayi, said the government appreciated the UAE’s donation.

She added that the federal government welcomed all support it could get in the fight against the pandemic.

