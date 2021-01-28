COVID-19: UK exempts Nigeria from travel ban

The United Kingdom government has exempted Nigeria from a list of 30 countries banned from entering the country over COVID-19.

The countries, according to a statement on the website of the UK government on Thursday and titled: “Coronavirus restrictions on travel and transport to England,” include Angola, Argentina, Bolivia, Botswana, Brazil, Cape Verde, Chile, Colombia, Democratic Republic of Congo, Ecuador, and Eswatini (former Swaziland).

Others are French Guiana, Guyana, Lesotho, Malawi, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, and Portugal (including Madeira and the Azores), Seychelles, South Africa, Suriname, Tanzania, Uruguay, Venezuela Zambia, and Zimbabwe.

The government imposed a fine of £500 on travellers without a proof of COVID-19 tests.

READ ALSO: PTF confirms discovery of UK COVID-19 strain in Nigeria

The statement read: “You must have a valid proof of a negative COVID-19 test to travel to England. You must take the test in the three days before you start your journey.

“You will need to present proof of your negative test before you board to travel to England.

“If you don’t present proof of a negative test result certificate, you may not be able to board your transport to England.

“You could be fined £500 when you arrive at the border if you cannot provide proof that you have had a negative COVID-19 test.”

Join the conversation

Opinions