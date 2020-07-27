COVID-19: UK govt says France, Germany under review for travel quarantine

The British government has informed that it is watching the COVID-19 disease situation in Germany and France closely and continuously reviewing the situation in popular holiday destinations.

This was revealed on Sunday by a junior health minister when asked about widening quarantine for Spain, who also added that the move was to monitor the spread of the deadly disease.

“We have to keep the situation under review and I think that is what the public would expect us to do,” junior health minister Helen Whately told Sky when asked about Germany and France possibly being next to face a quarantine.

“If we see rates going up in a country where at the moment there is no need to quarantine, if we see the rates going up, we would have to take action because we cannot take the risk of COVID-19 being spread again across the UK,” she said.

The British government abruptly imposed a two-week COVID-19 quarantine on travellers returning from Spain, a decision that filled holidaymakers with dismay.

Meanwhile, the number of coronavirus infections has hit 16.20 million worldwide; while more than 647,900 people have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

More than 9.36 million patients have recovered globally.

