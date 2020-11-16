International Latest

COVID-19: UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson begins another self-isolation

November 16, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson has began another self-isolation on Sunday as a precautionary measure following exposure to Covid-19 from a member of the parliament who later tested positive for coronavirus.

Johnson was pictured standing next to Lee Anderson, a parliament member for Ashfield in Nottinghamshire, inside Downing Street on Thursday who tested positive for the virus without wearing face masks.

In a tweet, he posted on Monday morning, he said although he shows no symptoms, he would observe a two week self isolation.

Read also: UK Prime Minister, Johnson, tests positive for coronavirus

“Hi folks, I’ve been instructed by our NHS Test & Trace scheme to self-isolate for two weeks, after being in contact with someone with Covid-19.

“I’m in good health and have no symptoms, and will continue to lead on our response to the virus & our plans to #BuildBackBetter.”

Mr Johnson had contracted the disease in March, shortly after announcing the first nationwide lockdown.

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
/* ]]> */