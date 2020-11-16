COVID-19: UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson begins another self-isolation

British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson has began another self-isolation on Sunday as a precautionary measure following exposure to Covid-19 from a member of the parliament who later tested positive for coronavirus.

Johnson was pictured standing next to Lee Anderson, a parliament member for Ashfield in Nottinghamshire, inside Downing Street on Thursday who tested positive for the virus without wearing face masks.

In a tweet, he posted on Monday morning, he said although he shows no symptoms, he would observe a two week self isolation.

“Hi folks, I’ve been instructed by our NHS Test & Trace scheme to self-isolate for two weeks, after being in contact with someone with Covid-19.

“I’m in good health and have no symptoms, and will continue to lead on our response to the virus & our plans to #BuildBackBetter.”

Mr Johnson had contracted the disease in March, shortly after announcing the first nationwide lockdown.

