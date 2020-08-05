COVID-19: UK warns nationals against non-essential travel to Nigeria

The British government on Tuesday advised its nationals against non-essential travel to Nigeria over rising cases of COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

A travel advice issued on the website of the United Kingdom Foreign and Commonwealth Office said all individuals entering or returning to the UK from Nigeria “would be required to follow additional border measures, which include self-isolation for 14 days.”

The travel advice, according to the British government, was based on a report of increasing exposure to COVID-19 in Nigeria.

The government urged British citizens to discuss their travelling plans with a health professional, especially for those at higher risk of severe COVID-19.

It also urged intending travelers to check with the airline/tour operator about physical distancing measures or other measures in place to reduce risk during travel.

The advisory read: “Follow the latest social distancing guidance, including any local requirements and maintain good hand, respiratory, and personal hygiene at all times. This may be particularly important if staying with friends and family.”

