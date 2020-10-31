COVID-19 UPDATE: Nigeria records 162 new cases, taking its total to 62,953. Deaths, recoveries reported

Nigeria on Saturday recorded 162 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), which disclosed this on its Twitter handle, said the cases were recorded in 13 states of the federation and Abuja.

It added that the number of COVID-19 fatalities stood at 1,144 as at Saturday night.

Also, the total number of confirmed cases increased to 62,853.

Meanwhile, 58,675 patients have been discharged from various isolation facilities in the country.

The breakdown of the figure on a state-by-state basis revealed the following: Gombe (54), FCT (35), Lagos (26), Ogun (12), Plateau (10), Rivers (10), Kaduna (4), Ekiti (3) and, Edo (2).

Others are – Osun (2), Bayelsa (1), Imo (1), Ondo (1) and, Oyo (1).

The NCDC said: “62,853 cases of #COVID-19 in Nigeria.

“Discharged: 58,675 AND Deaths: 1,144.”

