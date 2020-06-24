COVID-19: US expert warns of new surge of virus infections

Dr Anthony Fauci, a top US medical expert, has warned that the United State of America will face a dangerous surge of new COVID-19 cases as lockdown restrictions continue to ease in parts of the country.

The warning on Tuesday came as the country which is already badly hit by the COVID-19 virus with states like Arizona, Texas and Nevada all reporting a record number of daily cases of the deadly disease.

Also, Jay Inslee, the governor of Washington State in the US, has ordered residents to wear face masks in public after the region saw its positive tests rise by 35 percent last week.

“This is about saving lives. It’s about reopening our businesses. And it’s about showing respect and care for one another,” Inslee said yesterday.

COVID-19 hitting the Americas hardest —WHO

This came also as the World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warned of a “new and dangerous phase” in the accelerating COVID-19 pandemic after 150,000 new cases were reported worldwide last Friday – the highest in a single day.

The United Nations Special Representative for Haiti; Helen La Lime also warned that the COVID-19 pandemic is worsening the country’s “already alarming humanitarian situation”, something that could see an increasing number of citizens flee the island to seek a better life abroad.

