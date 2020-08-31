COVID-19: US mulls giving virus vaccine emergency approval

The government of the United States of America is considering moves to give approval for a COVID-19 vaccine which is being developed in the country.

This was revealed in a statement issued on Sunday by Stephen Hahn, the head of the US Food and Drug Administration.

According to Hahn, the US government is mulling the option of giving approval for the vaccine even before trials are concluded.

“If they do that before the end of Phase Three,” which involves large-scale human testing, “we may find that appropriate. We may find that inappropriate, we will make a determination,” Hahn told the Financial Times.

But the move has drawn criticism that he is giving in to pressure by the Trump administration to step up the production of a vaccine ahead of the November 3 elections.

“This is going to be a science, medicine, data decision. This is not going to be a political decision,” Hahn argued.

According to figures provided by the Johns Hopkins University, the US has recorded almost six million cases and 183,000 deaths, raising criticism and questions against President Trump administration’s handling of the deadly pandemic.

