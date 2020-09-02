COVID-19: US says it will not join global effort to find vaccine for virus

The government of the United States of America has stated that it will not work with an international cooperative effort to develop and distribute a COVID-19 vaccine.

The US in a statement issued on Tuesday by White House spokesman Judd Deere said that the US will not join global effort to find vaccine for the virus because it does not want to be constrained by multilateral groups like the World Health Organization (WHO).

“The United States will continue to engage our international partners to ensure we defeat this virus, but we will not be constrained by multilateral organisations influenced by the corrupt World Health Organization and China,” the White House spokesman said.

“This president will spare no expense to ensure that any new vaccine maintains our own Food and Drug Administration’s gold standard for safety and efficacy, [and] is thoroughly tested and saves lives.”

This came after the US government said that it was considering moves to give approval for a COVID-19 vaccine which is being developed in the country.

This was revealed in a statement issued on Sunday by Stephen Hahn, the head of the US Food and Drug Administration.

According to Hahn, the US government is mulling the option of giving approval for the vaccine even before trials are concluded.

