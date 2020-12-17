COVID-19: US sets new daily records with 3,700 deaths, 250,000 fresh cases

The United State of America has set a new double daily record after confirming more than 3,700 deaths and over 250,000 new Covid-19 cases in just 24 hours, as the pandemic continues to persist.

The figures were provided on Wednesday by the Johns Hopkins University which also revealed that the US has seen a spectacular spike in Covid-19 infections for more than a month now, with some 113,000 people currently hospitalised.

Reports say the new reported fatalities has increased the death toll in the US which has now reached more than 307,291- numbers far outpace the rest of the world reeling from the virus.

Top members of the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives and Republican-led Senate sounded more positive than they have in months on a fresh response to a crisis that has killed more than 304,000 Americans and thrown millions out of work.

“We made major headway toward hammering out a targeted pandemic relief package,” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell told reporters on Wednesday.

“We need vaccine distribution money, we need to re-up the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) to save jobs, we need to continue to provide for laid-off Americans.”

