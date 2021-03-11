COVID-19 vaccine linked to blood clottings not in Nigeria – NPCHDA | Ripples Nigeria

The National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) said on Thursday the ABV5300 batch of AstraZeneca vaccines is not in circulation in Nigeria.

Some adverse side effects including blood clots had been associated with the ABV5300 batch in a few European nations including Austria, Denmark, Iceland, Italy, and Norway.

The development has forced the governments in the affected countries to suspend the use of the vaccine until the issue has been addressed.

The European Medicines Agency has launched an investigation into the matter but at present, there is no firm evidence that ABV5300 is linked to blood clotting.

Also, incidents of blood clottings have not been reported in the United Kingdom.

The agency, which reacted to the development on its Twitter handle, however, said all the side effects reported by people that had been administered the vaccine were mild

It wrote: “We are aware of precautionary concerns that have been raised regarding one specific batch of the AstraZeneca vaccine, namely ABV5300.

READ ALSO: Nigerians to receive same COVID-19 vaccine received by Buhari – NPHCDA

“We understand that investigations are being conducted to determine if the batch is in any way linked to an observed side effect.

“While we await the outcome of the investigations, it is important to clearly state that Nigeria did not receive any doses from the batch of vaccines which is at issue.

“Vaccinations in Nigeria started earlier this month and we have not observed any similar adverse reactions. All side effects reported by those who have been administered the vaccine have been mild.

“We are satisfied that the clinical evidence indicates the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine to be safe and effective.

“Our assessment is in line with countries such as Spain and the UK who have indicated that they will continue to administer the vaccine because it remains an important tool to protect against COVID-19.

“The safety of vaccines delivered to Nigeria is paramount to the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19. For this reason, it has enhanced multi-sectoral collaboration among stakeholders and technical entities such as the FMOH, NPHCDA, NAFDAC, WHO and UNICEF whose cooperation ensures the highest global standards are met for vaccines delivered to Nigeria before they are distributed to Nigerians. Clear, rigorous protocols are being followed to safeguard the health of Nigerians.

“We are continuing to monitor the developments regarding ABV5300 batch and will share further information as it becomes available.”

Join the conversation

Opinions