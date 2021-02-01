COVID-19 vaccines important for safety of Nigerians – PTF

The Chairman of the Presidential Committee on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, said on Monday the vaccines for the treatment of the pandemic are important for the safety of Nigerians.

Mustapha, who is also the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, stated this during a meeting with leaders of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN).

He urged religious organizations in the country to enlighten their members on the benefits and efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccines.

According to him, until every Nigerian is vaccinated, nobody is safe from the COVID-19 infection.

He said: “The COVID-19 pandemic is the most significant global public health emergency of our generation.

“Humanity has been under the siege of this virus since 30th of January, 2020 (exactly one year ago) when the WHO declared it as such. It has taken lives, consumed trillions of dollars and other resources without abating. Today, global infections have exceeded one hundred million while fatalities have also crossed the two million mark.

“As a nation, our national response has been very robust with significant positive results because we deployed non-pharmaceutical interventions, testing, detection and treatment as a strategy. For risk communication, the PTF mounted its outreach using several channels including the faith-based organisations such as the CAN.

“Unfortunately, Nigeria, like the rest of the world, is now experiencing a more virulent second wave which has increased the number of COVID-19 related deaths from 1,173 on November 29, 2020, to 1,578 on January 31, 2021. An increase of 34 percent.

“The arrival of vaccines has however given hope to humanity that a solution had been found. This does not however mean that the NPIs would be discarded. Going forward it shall be NPIs + vaccines for everyone to completely get over the pandemic.

“I wish to make it abundantly clear that nobody is safe around the world until everyone is vaccinated. That is why we are now gathered here today, to sensitise you and seek your inputs on the strategy to be jointly adopted and the role you will play in carrying the message on vaccines to all adherents of the Christian faith.”

