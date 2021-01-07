Latest Politics

COVID-19 vaccines may not arrive in January – Health minister

January 7, 2021
By Ripples Nigeria

The Minister of State for Health, Olorunnimbe Mamora, said on Thursday the COVID-19 vaccines may not arrive in Nigeria this month.

Mamora, who disclosed this at the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 briefing in Abuja, said the vaccines may not arrive in the country at the expected time.

He warned Nigerians against complacency in containing the pandemic.

The Federal Government had said in December last year the country would receive at least 100,000 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines by the end of January.

Mamora, who was represented at the briefing by the Director of Hospital Services, Federal Ministry of Health, Adebimpe Adebiyi, stressed the importance of non-pharmaceutical measures in the efforts to reduce the transmissibility of the virus.

He said the government was working hard to get the approved vaccines to fight the virus.

The minister said: “We are working very hard to get vaccines for our people. It may not come soon enough, therefore we need to be alive to get the vaccines when they come.”

