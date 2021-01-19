COVID-19 vaccines, plot to introduce disease that’ll kill Nigerians —Gov Yahaya Bello

The Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, has claimed that COVID-19 vaccine is meant to bring about a disease that would kill people.

Following the second wave of the pandemic, many countries of the world including Nigeria, are currently demanding for the newly invented vaccines to prevent the spread of the pandemic.

However, Governor Bello, in a viral video, where he was seen addressing a crowd, expressed worries over the vaccines.

He said, “Vaccines are being produced in less than one year of COVID-19. There is no vaccine yet for HIV, malaria, cancer, headache and for several other diseases that are killing us.

“They want to use the vaccines to introduce the disease that will kill you and us. God forbid.

“We should draw our minds back to what happened in Kano during the Pfizer polio vaccines that crippled and killed our children. We have learned our lessons.

“If they say they are taking the vaccines in the public allow them take their vaccines. Don’t say I said you should not take it but if you want to take it open your eyes before you take the vaccines.”

Bello has constantly expressed doubt over the existence of COVID-19 and was even at a time accused by the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) of frustrating efforts to carry out tests for the disease in Kogi State.

