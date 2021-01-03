COVID-19 vaccines to arrive Nigeria by end of January – PTF

The National Coordinator of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Dr. Sani Aliyu, said on Sunday the first batch of COVID-19 vaccines would arrive in the country by the end of January.

Aliyu, who disclosed this to journalists in Abuja, said there was a presidential directive to ensure that the vaccines were sourced as timely as possible.

He said: “In terms of when the vaccines are going to be available in the country, there is a lot of work going on with the National Primary Healthcare Development Agency (NPHCDA).”

The coordinator said President Muhammadu Buhari has directed the PTF to ensure that the vaccines come in a timely manner.

“We expect the first batch of vaccines to come in possibly towards the end of January,” he added.

Aliyu said the Federal Government is working with development partners, especially GAVI, adding that the government would not allow Nigeria to be left behind on the vaccines.

