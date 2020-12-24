COVID-19 vaccines to be administered free of charge to Nigerians – Lawan

The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, said on Thursday the COVID-19 vaccines would be administered free of charge to Nigerians whenever they become available.

Lawan, who made the promise in his Christmas message to Nigerians and made available to journalists by his media aide, Ola Awoniyi, said the Federal Government had presented a N400billion proposal to the National Assembly for the purchase of the vaccines for the citizens.

He stressed that nobody in the country would be shortchanged in the distribution and application of the vaccines.

According to him, the National Assembly in consultation with the relevant agencies would ensure due diligence in the procurement and distribution of the COVID-19 vaccines when they arrive in the country.

Lawan said: “This would ensure that all Nigerians have equitable access to inoculation against the stubborn virus.”

He urged Nigerians to observe the COVID-19 protocols as they celebrate Christmas, saying the pandemic would soon be a thing of the past.

The National Coordinator of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Sani Aliyu, had also said on Wednesday the COVID-19 vaccines would be made available to Nigerians free of charge.

Aliyu, who disclosed this when he featured in a Channels Television programme, Politics Today, said over 40 million Nigerians would be vaccinated through the GAVI arrangement.

