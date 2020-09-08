COVID-19: We spend N400,000 to treat one patient —Gov El-Rufai

The Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai has revealed that it costs his administration the sum of N400,000 to treat a Covid-19 infected patient in the state.

Governor El-Rufai who revealed this on Monday during an executive committee meeting with traditional rulers chaired by the Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar said that his government cannot tell patients to bear the cost of the treatment because it will lead to further spread of the disease.

He further revealed during the executive committee meeting that the amount mentioned waa as a result of the increasing cost of drugs, feeding, and personal protective equipment (PPE) for doctors.

Governor El-Rufai said; “We have a very high success rate in treating COVID-19 patients. Even a 90-year-old person, with underlying conditions, diabetes and hypertension was treated successfully in the state.

“The virus has not left us. We may ignore it, but it is still there. We urge you to sensitise our people to protect themselves against this virus, particularly those that are above the age of 60.

“It costs about N400,000 to treat one coronavirus patient. They have to be isolated and fed. The cost of medicine has increased, even the personal protective equipment that the doctors treating them have to wear. When you add all this up, the average cost of treatment is over N400, 000 per person. We have to bear the cost,” he noted.

