COVID-19: ‘When will you address Nigerians?’, PDP asks Buhari

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has demanded to know when President Muhammadu Buhari would address Nigerians on coronavirus in Nigeria.

The party said it was worried at Buhari’s “delay in standing up to the responsibilities of his office to address heightening national anxieties since the detection of the deadly COVID-19 in our country.”

The party in a statement on Sunday by its spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan described as absolute leadership failure that Mr. President has not considered it imperative to show concern by directly addressing a panic-stricken nation even in the face of escalated national trepidations and conflicting reports.

The PDP, therefore, charged Buhari to wake up and treat the COVID-19, deservedly, as a looming national disaster, which required a prompt and full presidential involvement at the top level.

The party noted that at a critical time like this, “Mr. President ought to be at the forefront in shouldering responsibility. A Presidential address would have reassured the people, reinforced government direction and multi-sectoral intervention for concerted effort to contain the scourge.”

READ ALSO: Gowon reveals how genocide against Ndigbo was averted during Biafra war

It further said that the quickest expectation of the average Nigerians was that the Federal Government should immediately step its emergency response system to calm the pervading fear among Nigerians.

Join the conversation

Opinions