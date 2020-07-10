International Latest

COVID-19: WHO says 19 vaccines undergoing clinical trials

July 10, 2020
France kicks against Covid-19 vaccine manufacturers prioritizing America
The World Health Organisation (WHO) has revealed that 19 potential COVID-19 vaccines are currently on clinical trials.

WHO Regional Director for Africa Dr Matshidiso Moet on its official Twitter account @WHOAFRO on Thursday added that the body had almost 150 coronavirus vaccines.

“I commend South Africa for participating in the first #COVID19 vaccine trial in the African Region. I encourage more countries to join these trials … there are nearly 150 COVID-19 vaccine candidates, including 19 in clinical trials.”

“We have seen movement around this, with leadership by African Heads of State and facilitated by the @_AfricanUnion & the launch of the Consortium for #COVID19 Vaccine Clinical Trials.

“A successful #COVID19 #vaccine will be a global public good – to ensure it reaches everyone in need, will require strong health systems & global solidarity.”

“It is very important to establish the principles by which African countries, scientists & populations participate in vaccine trials… to ensure that they are carried out to the highest international standards.”

