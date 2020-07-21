COVID-19: WHO warns growing case in S’Africa could be precursor for outbreaks across the continent

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has warned that the growing cases of COVID-19 in South Africa could be a “precursor” for outbreaks across the continent.

“I am very concerned right now that we are beginning to see an acceleration of disease in Africa,” WHO’s emergencies chief Michael Ryan told a virtual news conference.

He also warned that the situation there could be seen as “a warning” for what the rest of the continent might have in store.

“While South Africa is experiencing a very, very severe event, I think it is really a marker of what the continent could face if urgent action is not taken to provide further support,” he said.

“South Africa may, unfortunately, be a precursor, it may be a warning for what will happen in the rest of Africa,” he added.

This came a day after the Human Rights Watch (HRW) revealed in a new report that no fewer than 14 prisoners have died from likely COVID-19 complications in scantly-monitored outbreaks of the disease at Egyptian detention centres.

The group in a statement on Sunday said that its report is based on witness accounts, leaked letters from prisons and reports by local rights groups.

