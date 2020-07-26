COVID-19: Why govt should heed calls to reopen worship centres —Gospel singer

Gospel singer, Shade Oshoba has stated why the federal government should heed the calls of clerics in Nigeria to reopen worship centres amid the lingering COVID-19 pandemic.

The singer who was reacting to recent moves by some state governors to suspend the reopening of churches and mosques till mid-August in an interview with RIPPLES NIGERIA on Sunday, said that worship centres are spiritual fortresses where people receive deliverance, healings, and where hope is restored.

Married with kids, Shade who is also an actor with special features on Mount Zion Films and other Christian drama groups also expressed confidence that worship centres will comply with the laid down safety measures by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

She said; “Worship centres are spiritual fortresses where souls receive deliverance, healings, and places where hope is restored. You will agree with me more that COVID-19 has rendered people hopeless and worship centres play a great role in restoring hope of the hopeless.

“Moreover, following the laid down safety measures by NCDC most churches will comply and together we can see the end of this pandemic,” Shade added.

On how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected her musical career, the gospel singer said that the outbreak of the disease has greatly impacted on how she usually does her thing, but God has been faithful as He has ever been present in her time of need.

READ ALSO: COVID-19: Calls by clerics to reopen worship centres amid pandemic in order -Gospel singer

“The outbreak of the COVID-19 virus has affected my music career a great deal but God is faithful. He is the ever present help in time of needs. Social gathering makes artists strive financially but that is no more for now. We understand the government’s stand.

“Sometimes, I used to have about three to four events to perform at, and sometimes have series of drama sets within a week, but all that is no more

“But I believe there are better days ahead for all us in the performing arts industry,” Shade said.

Speaking on the release of her new song titled “Product of Grace”, which was produced by Hyke Music, the songstress said that she was inspired to release the song by the Holy Spirit after her reflection on life experiences while growing and how grace found her and uniquely distinguished her in all life accomplishments.

Shade Oshoba who has three albums to her credit also revealed how she trudged through the challenges of life after she lost her father at a very tender age with no one to turn to for help.

She said; “It can only be grace that saw me through all my challenges in life when I lost my father as a teenager. Miraculously, God came to my rescue as a father to the fatherless and took care of me and from that time till now it has been an awesome experience of stages of grace to greater grace.

“If you take a look at today, I am not looking at what I went through. Guess what? Grace found me and Christ bought me with a price so I can say “I’m a product of Grace,” Shade concluded.

Join the conversation

Opinions