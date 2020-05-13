COVID-19: Wike orders construction of school on demolished hotel ground

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has ordered the construction of a public school on the site of one of the two demolished hotels in the state, Prodest Hotel in Alode, Eleme local government area of the state.

The state government had earlier in the week ordered the demolition of Prodest Hotel and Etemeteh Hotel in Onne over alleged violation of the Executive Order on COVID-19.

The state Commissioner for Information and Communications, Paulins Nsirim, who disclosed this to journalists Wednesday in Port Harcourt, said one of the members of the state Task Force on COVID-19 was reportedly attacked by a wanted former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Youth Leader in Eleme over the demolition of Prodest Hotel.

READ ALSO: COVID-19: After pushback from fellow UAE returnees, Lagos govt retracts statement on death of 32-year-old

Meanwhile, the former President of the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), Chief Onueze Okocha (SAN), has declared that the Executive Orders signed by Wike are appropriate.

He advised anyone who is uncomfortable with the Executive Orders to approach the courts.

Join the conversation

Opinions