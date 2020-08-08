COVID-19 will check cheating among students during exams —Umahi

Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, said on Saturday COVID-19 would help to check “giraffing” among students during examinations.

The word giraffing is used in local parlance to describe peeping and copying from the scripts of other candidates during examinations.

Umahi, who stated in Abakaliki this during a training programme organised for teachers and health workers who would be involved in the forthcoming West African Senior School Certificate Examinations (WASSCE) examinations for students, said the observance of the pandemic’s preventive protocols on social and physical distancing would ensure that students stayed far from each other during the examinations.

He said: “This is a good side of the pandemic and it will ensure that ‘giraffing’ will no longer work.

“The problem with COVID–19 is that it is not all about the individual but his or her family and friends.

READ ALSO: Gov Umahi, daughter, three aides recover from COVID-19

“When we don’t totally observe the protocols, God forbid, the disease will be transmitted from teacher to student, from student to other students and unto parents among others.”

Umahi directed that locations should be earmarked for handwashing in all the schools as students were expected to wash their hands before entering their classes.

The governor added: “They should sanitise their hands with sanitisers, have their temperature checked and those with high temperature should be taken for tests.

“The positive cases will be treated immediately and they will rejoin their mates.

“The relevant authorities should ensure that teachers and students wear face masks before they enter the schools as they should adopt no face mask, no entrance policy.”

Join the conversation

Opinions