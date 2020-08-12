COVID-19: Yobe begins testing, sample collection in 98-capacity Molecular Lab

Yobe State government has confirmed that it has commenced COVID-19 sample collection and testing at its newly commissioned 98-capacity Molecular Laboratory.

This was confirmed in a statement on Wednesday by Idi Barde Gubana, the Chairman, Yobe State COVID-19 Committee on Prevention and Control, who also informed that 67 new cases of the virus have been recorded in the State.

Gubana who disclosed this while briefing journalists in Damaturu shortly after the Committee’s 15th meeting, also added that 40 samples have thus far been tested at the lab.

He said “The Molecular Lab has started working so far with 40 tested samples, 43 waiting to be tested, 1 positive case recorded out of the tested samples.

“So far, Yobe State has recorded a total number of 362 cases, out of which 225 turned out to be negative 67 were confirmed cases.

“The state has recorded 8 deaths, 2 active cases and 59 infected patients have been discharged after full recovery.

“The total number of COVID-19 cases in Yobe state is 362; 225 negative; 67 confirmed cases with 8 deaths, 2 active cases and 59 discharged”, Gubana concluded.

