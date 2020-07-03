COVID-19: Yobe CP warns motorists, passengers against violating preventive protocols

Motorists and passengers in Yobe State have been warned against violating approved COVID-19 prevention protocols after an order to open boundaries and borders was issued by the state government.

The warning was issued in a statement on Thursday by the State Police Command which stated that motorists and passengers must observe proper respiratory etiquettes and personal hygiene among others.

ASP Dungus Abdulkarim, the Command’s Public Relations Officer who issued the statement in Damaturu said that it was non-negotiable for motorists and travelers adhere to all regulations made to stop the spread of COVID-19.

“Transport workers are expected to ensure travelers adhere to all regulations made to stop the spread of the virus.

“Use of face mask, observance of proper respiratory etiquettes and personal hygiene among others. The wearing of face masks is still compulsory for everyone.

READ ALSO: INTERSTATE TRAVEL: Nigeria govt threatens transporters who flout safety protocols

“Inter-state traveling resumes on 1st July, 2020. Vehicles must be filled at 50% capacity”, the statement read.

Abdulkarim stressed that funerals and weddings must not be more than 20 persons including family members.

‘Churches and Mosques’ activities would remain as they were in phase 2 of the lockdown’.

He added that; “curfew is still from 10pm – 4am. Restriction on sport and recreational activities is still in operation”.

Join the conversation

Opinions