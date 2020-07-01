COVID-19: Yobe declares zero case on admission after discharging all patients

The Yobe State government has declared a zero case on admission after discharging all patients who initially tested positive for the COVID-19 virus which has fast spread across the country.

This was revealed on Wednesday by the Committee on COVID-19 Prevention and Control which informed that the remaining three patients in the state isolation center have been discharged after meeting clinical criteria.

Vice-Chairman of the Committee, and the State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Mohammed Lawan Gana made this known at the end of the Committee’s 14th meeting held on Wednesday in Damaturu.

“We don’t really need negative results to discharge patients. There are clinical criteria for discharging patients.

“So as it is when patients meet the discharge criteria, we actually discharge them based on the clinical guidelines and then follow them up according to the guidelines,” he said.

Dr Lawan also added that currently, there are no patients on admission in isolation centers in the state.

This came weeks after the Yobe State government announced that it has received no fewer than 58 Almajiris evacuated by the Adamawa State government to stem the spread of COVID-19.

