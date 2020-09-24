COVID-19: Yobe shifts LG election due to virus resurgence | Ripples Nigeria

The Yobe State local government council election earlier scheduled for December 5th, 2020 has been shifted to a new date.

This was made known on Thursday by the Executive Chairman of the Yobe State Independent Electoral Commission,(YOSIEC), Mamman Mohammed.

While addressing newsmen in Damaturu, the State capital, Mohammed cited the resurgence of Covid-19 cases in the state as the reason for the shift in the election date.

READ ALSO: Yobe announces date for LG polls to hold

The Chairman said the new date for the LGAs election is now 27th of February, 2021.

He said; “A new date scheduled for the elections activities is being reviewed and will be released very soon.

“It will provide enough time for the primaries and other election requirements for qualification of candidates,” Mohammed added.p

Join the conversation

Opinions