Cows have more value under Buhari govt than humans —Pastor Ibiyeomie

The General Overseer of Salvation Ministries, Pastor David Ibiyeomie, has lamented the unending insecurity situation in the country under the

President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration, saying the regime places greater value on cows above human lives.

In a Christmas message on Tuesday in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, themed ‘Divine Protection,’ the revered man of God noted that the present regime does not place a premium on the sanctity of human lives as Nigerians are being killed every day and the government was not doing much to remedy the situation.

“Some people will just sit down and scheme to attack somebody. The love of money has increased, so people want to do anything to have it, so human life is of no value,” he said.

“That is why you need protection, especially in this part of the world like Nigeria where people in government value cows more than humans.

“In Nigeria, a cow is more important than a human being; that is how funny the government of Nigeria is, where cows are of more valuable than human beings.”

Ibiyeomie also wondered why no Boko Haram member has ever been convicted by the government despite its insistence on fighting insurgency.

“I have not seen one Boko Haram man convicted, not one. Have you heard anyone convicted? So, who is behind it? You better answer it? That is the level of wickedness everywhere.

“Are you saying that they don’t know them? Why is it that one person has not been caught and convicted?

“We are privileged to hear things from the military men which I might not be able to say on the altar, but by the position of my calling, I hear from the military.

“If you say you want to attack the Boko Haram, you may be the victim they want to attack. You know in the military, you don’t talk, else they will court martial you. It is a very funny country,” he said.

