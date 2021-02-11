Nigeria In One Minute
Cows that strayed into Soyinka’s compound owned by Yoruba man —Police
The Ogun State Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun, on Wednesday said that the cows that strayed into the compound of Professor Wole Soyinka, belongs to a Yoruba man.
The police commissioner disclosed this while speaking with newsmen during a visit to the property.
According to Ajogun, three cows strayed into the compound and they were immediately driven away.
He said: “Three of the cows that the guy was driving strayed into the compound of the Nobel Laureate, not more than about 20 metres away from the entrance and they were immediately chased out.
Soyinka challenges Buhari to address Nigerians on herdsmen's menace, says 'his silence emboldens criminals'
“I also learnt that our highly revered Nobel Laureate even saw the cows heading towards the direction of his compound and of course directed that they should be chased away and they were chased away.
“The cows are owned by a gentleman by the name Kazeem Sorinola who is a Yoruba chap, and that is the joy of everything. He placed the cows in charge of a Fulani chap. So, the cows are not owned by any Fulani man, but the person in charge of the cows is a young Fulani man.
“No destruction was carried out on the compound and the act was not a willful one.”
It would be recalled that there were viral reports online, especially on the social media, of cows and herdsmen invading the home of the Nobel Laureate, with some of the reports claiming that he was attacked.
- South Africa may swap or sell ‘less effective’ AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine — Minister - February 11, 2021
- Zamfara Gov, Matawalle, disagrees with Senate, insists dialogue only way to end banditry - February 11, 2021
- Cows that strayed into Soyinka’s compound owned by Yoruba man —Police - February 11, 2021
10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Thursday morning, February 11, 2021
These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you
1. 1,131 new COVID-19 cases take Nigeria’s total to 142,578. Deaths, recoveries updated
Nigeria on Wednesday recorded 1,131 fresh COVID-19 cases. Read more
2. Govt cannot be intimidated, compromised in the exercise of its powers,’ Malami tells #ENDSARS campaigners
The Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN), absolved the Federal Government of blame in the freezing of #ENDSARS campaigners’ accounts. Read more
3. STRIKE: Nigerian govt, varsity workers to resume talks Thursday
The Federal Government and the non-teaching staff of Nigerian universities will resume their meeting on Thursday. Read more
4. Nigerian govt approves N9.4bn for completion of digital switch-over
The Federal Executive Council (FEC) on Wednesday approved N9.43 billion for the completion of the digital switch over Read more
5. Reps set up committee to screen new service chiefs
The House of Representatives has set up a 40-member joint committee to screen the new Service Chiefs. Read more
10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Wednesday morning, February 10, 2021
6. Diaspora Remittances into Nigeria dropped by $13.65bn in 2020 – CBN
Nigeria recorded the lowest Diaspora remittances for the first time since 2013 as COVID-19 affected the income of Nigerians living abroad. Read more
7. Nigeria govt targets more borrowing to fund budget deficit – DMO
The Debt Management Office (DMO) said on Wednesday the Federal Government planned to increase its concessionary long-term loans from home and abroad to finance budget deficits and other obligations in the coming years. Read more
8. Heineken to sack 8,000 workers after investing N276m in Nigerian Breweries
Few months after Heineken invested over N200 million in Nigerian Breweries, the Dutch company plans to sack 8,000 workers across its markets. Read more
9. Lewandowski wants Bayern to ‘write history’ by winning Club World Cup
Bayern Munich are on the verge of making history in the world of football when they face Mexican side, Tigres in the final of the FIFA Club World Cup on Thursday. Read more
10. Okagbare lands Guinness world record with 67 Diamond League appearances
Nigerian sprinter, Blessing Okagbare-Ighoteguonor has been recognized by the Guinness World Records as the athlete with the most appearances in Diamond League meetings. Read more
Reps set up committee to screen new service chiefs
The House of Representatives has set up a 40-member joint committee to screen the new Service Chiefs.
The Speaker of the House, Femi Gbajabiamila, announced this at Wednesday’s plenary.
President Muhammadu Buhari appointed the new service chiefs on January 26.
He had also forwarded the names to the National Assembly for screening and confirmation.
The new service chiefs are – Maj.-Gen. Lucky lrabor (Chief of Defence Staff), Maj.-Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru (Chief of Army Staff), Rear Adm. Awwal Zubairu Gambo (Chief of Naval Staff) and AVM Isiaka O. Amao (Chief of Air Staff).
President Buhari writes Senate to confirm appointment of Service Chiefs
The speaker said members of the committee included chairmen and deputy chairmen of the House’s Standing Committees on Defence, Nigerian Army, Nigerian Air Force and Nigerian Navy.
The former service chiefs – Lt. Gen Abayomi Olonisakin, Lt. Gen Tukur Buratai, Air Marshall Sadique Abubakar and Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas retired from service on January 26.
The President had since nominated the quartet for ambassadorial positions.
10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Wednesday morning, February 10, 2021
These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you
1. 141,391 police personnel promoted in Nigeria since 2019 – IGP
The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, said on Tuesday at least 141,391 police personnel have been promoted in the Force since 2019. Read more
2. 1,056 new COVID-19 infections take Nigeria’s total caseload to 141,447. Deaths, recoveries updated
Nigeria on Tuesday recorded 1,056 fresh COVID-19 cases. Read more
3. Revalidation exercise strange to APC constitution – Oshiomhole
The ex-National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, on Tuesday joined the group of party stalwarts opposing the ongoing registration and revalidation exercise in the ruling party. Read more
4. Kano-Niger Republic rail project will foster trans-Sahara trade – Buhari
President Muhammadu Buhari said on Tuesday the Kano-Maradi (Niger Republic) rail project would foster trans-Sahara trade and contribute to the expected gains in the African Continental Free Trade Area Agreement (ACFTA). Read more
5. APC is still the messiah Nigerians have been waiting for —Jigawa Gov. Badaru
The Governor of Jigawa State, Muhammad Badaru, says the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), remains the messiah for Nigerians and the party to beat in the country. Read more
10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Tuesday morning, February 9, 2021
6. Linkage Assurance, Morison, top gainers’ list in Nigeria’s stock market
Nigeria’s stock market continued to plunge after the All-Share Index (ASI) dropped to 54.15 basis points on Tuesday. Read more
7. IMF says Nigeria at critical juncture, suggests ways out of economic woes
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has stated that Nigeria is at a critical point, with the country’s economy projected to record a sluggish growth following its second recession in five years. Read more
8. Nigeria to spend 60.8% of 2021 revenue servicing debts
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has projected that for every N100 earned in 2021, Nigeria will be spending N60 servicing its fast-growing debts. Read more
9. Juventus reach Coppa Italia final after edging out Inter on aggregate
Last season finalists, Juventus are into the final of the Coppa Italia after beating Inter Milan 2-1 on aggregate in their semifinal tie. Read more
10. FA Cup: Man Utd beat West Ham to reach Q’finals; Bournemouth stun Burnley
Scott McTominay scored an extra-time winner to help Manchester United beat West Ham in the English FA Cup at Old Trafford on Tuesday. Read more
