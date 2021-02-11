Cows that strayed into Soyinka’s compound owned by Yoruba man —Police

The Ogun State Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun, on Wednesday said that the cows that strayed into the compound of Professor Wole Soyinka, belongs to a Yoruba man.

The police commissioner disclosed this while speaking with newsmen during a visit to the property.

According to Ajogun, three cows strayed into the compound and they were immediately driven away.

He said: “Three of the cows that the guy was driving strayed into the compound of the Nobel Laureate, not more than about 20 metres away from the entrance and they were immediately chased out.

“I also learnt that our highly revered Nobel Laureate even saw the cows heading towards the direction of his compound and of course directed that they should be chased away and they were chased away.

“The cows are owned by a gentleman by the name Kazeem Sorinola who is a Yoruba chap, and that is the joy of everything. He placed the cows in charge of a Fulani chap. So, the cows are not owned by any Fulani man, but the person in charge of the cows is a young Fulani man.

“No destruction was carried out on the compound and the act was not a willful one.”

It would be recalled that there were viral reports online, especially on the social media, of cows and herdsmen invading the home of the Nobel Laureate, with some of the reports claiming that he was attacked.