COZA Pastor, Fatoyinbo, reveals battle with undisclosed ailment

The lead pastor of Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA) Biodun Fatoyinbo has opened up on battling an undisclosed ailment which kept him off social radar.

The clergy who finally addressed concerns over his health after frail and thin photos of him surfaced online last year November, confirmed that he was ill for the better part of 2022.

Biodun Fatoyinbo made the revelation on Thursday during an International Minister Conference organized by David Oyedepo, the presiding Bishop of the Living Faith Church Worldwide, in Ota, Ogun State, along with other pastors.

According to cleric who was testifying about his recovery from his ailment which he did not disclose, while he was receiving medical treatment, his mentor, Oyedepo was praying for and speaking blessings over him. He stated:

“Last year, I was a little bit ill and against everything, the medical sciences, Papa (Oyedepo) spoke, and I am here today. And I want to give God the glory!”

