Metro
CP orders arrest of female officer for boiling 10-yr-old niece’s hands
The Commissioner of Police, FCT, CP Sunday Babaji has ordered the arrest of a policewoman for burning the hands of her 10-yewr-old niece who allegedly stole meat from her pot.
This was confirmed by the FCT Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Josephine Adeh who added that investigations had commenced into the incident as ordered by the CP.
READ ALSO: Police arrests suspected killers of Redeemed Church pastor in Lagos
The police woman simply identified as Ruth, inflicted severe injuries on her niece, identified as Miracle and the shout of pain and anguish attracted neighbours who subsequently reported the matter at Dutse Police Station.
Ruth, who resides at the Dutse Alhaji area of the Federal Capital Territory, was said to have caught Miracle stealing a piece of meat from her pot of soup on Christmas Eve and in anger, tied the Miracle’s two hands and dipped them inside boiling water.
Neighbours who heard her cries alerted the police and Miracle was rushed to the Kubwa General Hospital.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURES: Rise in Monkeypox infection troubling Nigeria’s rural population
In this features, KELECHUKWU IRUOMA goes into the rural communities of Bayelsa State, south-south Nigeria to uncover the plight of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Kwara communities groan as erosion washes away roads, property
For a number of years communities in Ilorin South LGA of Kwara State have had to live with the menace...
SPECIAL REPORT: Lack of legal provisions, cultural sentiments fueling marital r*pe in Nigeria
By Arinze Chijioke In the early days of Sandra Izuckukwu’s marriage in 2019, her husband, Sunday Izuchukwu, did everything she...
INVESTIGATION… LIVES ON THE LINE (IV): Surviving in a dangerous media environment
This investigation is on the unresolved killing of three Nigerian journalists while on assignments between 2019 and 2020. For six...
INVESTIGATION… LIVES ON THE LINE (III): Precious Owolabi was killed covering a protest
This investigation is on the unresolved killing of three Nigerian journalists while on assignments between 2019-2020. For six months, Nigerian...