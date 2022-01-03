CP orders arrest of female officer for boiling 10-yr-old niece’s hands

The Commissioner of Police, FCT, CP Sunday Babaji has ordered the arrest of a policewoman for burning the hands of her 10-yewr-old niece who allegedly stole meat from her pot.

This was confirmed by the FCT Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Josephine Adeh who added that investigations had commenced into the incident as ordered by the CP.

READ ALSO: Police arrests suspected killers of Redeemed Church pastor in Lagos

The police woman simply identified as Ruth, inflicted severe injuries on her niece, identified as Miracle and the shout of pain and anguish attracted neighbours who subsequently reported the matter at Dutse Police Station.

Ruth, who resides at the Dutse Alhaji area of the Federal Capital Territory, was said to have caught Miracle stealing a piece of meat from her pot of soup on Christmas Eve and in anger, tied the Miracle’s two hands and dipped them inside boiling water.

Neighbours who heard her cries alerted the police and Miracle was rushed to the Kubwa General Hospital.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now