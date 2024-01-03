CP orders probe into alleged killing of four people in Nasarawa supermarket

The Nasarawa State Commissioner of Police, Umar Nadada, has directed the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of the State Criminal Investigative Department in Lafia, the state capital, to begin an investigation into the attack on a supermarket in One Man Village, near Mararaba, in the Karu Local Government Area of the state.

The incident was said to have occurred on Tuesday around 8:45 p.m.

No fewer than four armed men reportedly attacked the supermarket and killed four customers.

In a video obtained by newsmen after the incident, a voice was heard saying that one of the deceased individuals possessed an identity card belonging to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Confirming the incident, the Nasarawa police spokesperson, Ramhan Nansel, stated that four persons were killed in the incident.

Nansel noted that the state Commissioner of Police has directed the Deputy Commissioner in charge of SCID to investigate the matter.

“I wish to confirm that on January 2, 2024. Some hoodlums numbering four attacked the Wisdom supermarket at Adehi, Karu local government shooting sporadically. The armed men opened fire on customers and four persons were recovered and taken to the hospital where they were confirmed dead by the doctors.

“Their corpses have been deposited at Maraba Medical Centre. The Commissioner of Police has directed the Deputy Commissioner of Police, State Criminal Investigative Department in Lafia to move to the scene and carry out a comprehensive investigation into the case. The outcome of the investigation will be made known,” he said

