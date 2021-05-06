Cracks in Ekiti APC as Sen Adeyeye attacks Fayemi | Ripples Nigeria

Former Senate spokesperson and the National Chairman of the South West Agenda for 2023, Senator Adedayo Adeyeye, has called on the leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to call the Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi to order.

Adeyeye on Wednesday, accused the Ekiti State governor of plotting to decimate the party.

He maintained that the governor’s actions and utterances “smirk of quick, deliberate steps aimed at rescuing victory from the mouth of APC’s nascent national electoral fortunes.”

The Senator spoke in respect to the sack of the APC Caretaker Chairman of Ado Ekiti Ward 8, Clement Afolabi, who he claimed was sacked on trumped up allegation of fraternising with SWAGA, a group that has been canvassing support for the presidential bid of APC National Leader, Senator Bola Tinubu.

In a statement signed by Adeyeye’s Media Manager, Gboyega Adeoye, in Ado Ekiti, the Senator said, “We condemn the lingering undemocratic approach of Fayemi to issues in recent times and insist on a call to order. We enjoin our party men and women, across the country, to feel free to identify with SWAGA.

“SWAGA is APC, and APC is SWAGA. There is no way a member can commit anti-party offences for favouring the presidential choice of a party man.”

He described the political happenings in Ekiti under Fayemi’s watch, as “a theatre of the absurd by an evil intending vicious leader with a mission to smash the eggs, kill the hen and put the entire poultry on fire.”

The APC chieftain described the treatment visited on Afolabi as aberration, saying that SWAGA was not unaware of the underground plots to frustrate the rising political profile of Asiwaju Tinubu in the Southwest and indeed Nigeria, as the undisputable choice to bring stability into our fragile democracy and lift the nation economically.

But reacting to the allegations, the APC Director of Media and Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Party Matters, Sam Oluwalana, said the group was not supposed to bring the governor into the matter as the issue was still at ward level, which the governor was not involved in.

“Fayemi is a democrat. He has done nothing to warrant the attack. He has not done anything to show he was trying to decimate the party or anti-party as being alleged.

“Whatever is happening at that ward has nothing to do with the governor at all. Those who are alleging should be concerned with having peace in the party at that level. Our quest should be peace and not divisive tendencies,” he said.

By Victor Uzoho

