Cracks in IPOB, as Kanu’s private secretary accuses leaders of fighting over money

There seems to be a brewing crisis within the ranks of the Igbo separatist group, Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) following the re-arrest and detention of its leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

His private secretary, Carolyn Uchenna Okorafor, has accused some top members of fighting over money instead of pursuing means to release Kanu from detention.

Okorafor who described herself as “Principal Secretary to Nnamdi Kanu” on her Twitter handle, said she is taking “serious notes” on those she claimed are only in the struggle for what they stand to gain financially and not for the overall interest of the Biafra Republic.

While reacting to the infighting currently rocking IPOB in Kanu’s absence, Okorafor, who is fondly known as “Biafran Iron Lady,” wrote on her Twitter handle on Sunday:

“People are more concerned with money than the release of @MaziNnamdiKanu! I’m taking serious notes. Please put your energy on @MaziNnamdiKanu release and nothing else!!!”

