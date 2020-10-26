Crater allegedly dug by hoodlums ground flights at Akure airport

Flights operations at the Akure Airport were gounded on Monday as a result of the discovery of a crater allegedly dug by hoodlums on the runway.

According to reports, the development forced the management of the airport to close the runway, preventing flights from taking off or landing in the airport.

Many travellers who wanted to travel through the airport were stranded as a result of the development.

A source in the airport revealed that the officials discovered the crater on Sunday night and consequently closed the runway.

READ ALSO: Ondo govt offices gutted by fire

The spokesperson of the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Henrietta Yakubu, said there were cracks discovered on the runway during the routine checks on Monday.

According to her, repair works had commenced on the cracked portions on the runway.

Join the conversation

Opinions