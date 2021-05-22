Crew member in Kaduna plane crash knew something bad would happen, called for prayers | Ripples Nigeria

The deadly air crash of the military Beachcraft 350 aircraft at the Kaduna International Airport on Friday might have been predicted by one of its crew members.

Sgt Adesina Opeyemi Deeziah, died less than a month after sharing a post predicting a bloody May in Nigeria and asking for prayers for the country.

The air crash also claimed the lives of the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, as well as nine other military personnel who were on board the jet when it crashed around 6pm on Friday.

On his Facebook page on April 30, Adesina wrote, “Something bad is going to happen in Nigeria in May” while asking for prayers for the country.

READ ALSO: Army chief, 10 others’ death in plane crash a mortal blow – Buhari

“This parable is heavy. Me and you need to pray for our country Nigeria,” he stated.

The deceased sergeant died about three weeks after his daughter’s dedication.

He and his wife of three years, Adesina Gift Funke, dedicated their five-month-old daughter to God in their family church on May 2.

His friends and colleagues have since taken to his Facebook wall to mourn him.

By Mayowa Oladeji

Join the conversation

Opinions