CRIME FIGHTING: IGP promotes 66 in Ogun

66 police officers have been promoted to their next ranks by the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu in recognition of their dedication to fighting crime.

The Commissioner of Police, Ogun State Command, Kenneth Ebrimson, disclosed this on Friday at the state police headquarters, Eleweran, Abeokuta while decorating the promoted officers with their new ranks.

According to Ebrimson, the IGP promoted 18 Superintendents of Police to Chief Superintendents of Police, while eight Chief Supretendents of Police were promoted to the rank of the Assistant Commissioners of Police. 40 Assistant Superintendent of Police were also promoted.

The CP, while addressing the newly-promoted officers, said the promotion of the officers was to encourage them to do more in fighting crime, adding that the promotion was a call for commitment and determination towards the fight against crime in the country.

He also encouraged the officers to be ready to go extra mile in ensuring that the state became a crime-free state.

He said: “The state command headquarters witnessed a very memorable day. Today, we have decided to decorate some of the officers that the IG has graciously approved for them to be elevated to the next ranks.’’

